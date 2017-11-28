The fall sitting of the Yukon Legislature, which wrapped up on Monday, proved to be a feisty eight weeks with the official opposition rolling up its sleeves and putting the government through its paces.

The first anniversary of Premier Sandy Silver's government being sworn in is fast approaching, and the opposition Yukon Party took great delight this fall in often referencing that, while chiding the government for appearing aimless.

The government did pass several acts, some updating old legislation, and others addressing gaps that had been long overdue for attention.

MLAs voted unanimously in support of Bill 8, which amended the Workers Compensation Board and consideration of "presumptive PTSD" for workers such as police officers, paramedics, and firefighters. The bill also considers community nurses as emergency responders. So, if those workers are diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, it's automatically assumed that their illness is work-related.

Bill 6 — the Public Airports Act — was another signature piece of legislation, the first to govern airports in the territory since responsibility was transferred from the federal government.

It should have been a fairly routine bill, but it became a spot fire when the opposition asked about a clause that would allow the government to introduce an airport improvement fee. The aviation industry responded with a resounding "no" to that possibility.

Things got even messier when the government announced it had consulted with the airline industry over Bill 6.

The industry disputed that, saying that "brief conversations" did not constitute consultation. The government was then forced to remove a news release from its website, which had listed all the industry associations it had purportedly "consulted."

Public Works Minister Richard Mostyn repeatedly stated that no airport fees will be coming, and the Airports Act eventually passed, although the government spurned a Yukon Party motion for an amendment for a mandatory five-year review.

Financial panel report

The big deliverable for the Liberals this sitting was the final report this month from the territory's first-ever financial advisory panel. The panel was appointed by Silver earlier this year, with a mandate to speak with Yukoners and come up with suggestions to keep Yukon's books balanced.

Yukon's financial advisory panel issued its final report earlier this month. (Wayne Vallevand/CBC)

But Yukoners expecting to now see a grand strategy from the premier, based on the panel's report, are likely to be disappointed.

"I wish I could give you a date right now when we can come up with some concrete answers, but you will see the ramifications of the report in this budget coming up," the premier said.

"We're looking at it in a three-phase approach: what can we do to affect this budget, what can we do in the next four budgets, and what can we do on a longer, 10-year plan to continue and maintain fiscal responsibility?"

We do know that despite Silver's assurances that "all options are on the table," three no longer are — Silver has ruled out cutting the civil service, introducing a harmonized sales tax, or modernizing the placer gold royalty rate.

One definite expenditure will be paving of the Dawson City airport runway. In the spring sitting, the government said it would likely cost around $11 million.

Housing First, facts last

Health care spending and a lack of affordable or social housing dominated question period during the fall sitting, so Pauline Frost, the minister holding both the health and housing portfolios, was on her feet a lot.

She had several stumbles — such as not being able to answer questions about seniors being sent from Whitehorse to hospitals in Watson Lake and Dawson City, because the Whitehorse hospital had no beds.

Frost referred repeatedly to "community collaborative care" and "First Nations partners," but offered few actual details.

Minister Pauline Frost holds several portfolios, and was on her feet a lot in the Legislature this fall. She also had several stumbles. (Claudiane Samson/Radio-Canada)

Then last week, Frost announced a "Housing First" project for Whitehorse but again couldn't provide details, such as cost, size, or timelines.

As minister, she has been contradicted by both her department officials and the cabinet communications office on issues such as housing in Ross River, and hiring of mental health and addictions workers.

The premier, though, has said he's pleased with her work, and firmly dismissed the notion of a cabinet shuffle.

Government to government

Also this month, the Liberals took the unprecedented step of halting Yukon's oil and gas disposition process, saying the request for postings in the Kandik and Eagle Plains Basins had been shelved at the behest of the three north Yukon First Nations.

One of Northern Cross's exploratory wells in the Eagle Plains area of Yukon. The government said this month that industry requests for postings in the Kandik and Eagle Plains Basins had been shelved at the behest of the three north Yukon First Nations. (Northern Cross)

The Yukon Party howled that the Liberals were breaking an election promise to support an oil and gas industry here.

But the Liberals had also pledged a respectful "government to government" relationship with First Nations, and the decision on oil and gas therefore delivered on a significant election promise.

The government also committed to appointing an independent investigator to look into how mentally ill inmates are treated at the Whitehorse Correctional Centre — something many feel is long overdue.

And, the Liberals have adopted NDP leader Liz Hanson's motion for an electoral reform commission in Yukon.

They're also looking now to hire mental health/addictions professionals for eight rural Yukon communities — again, a desperately needed social service.

When MLAs return to the Legislative Assembly next spring, there will be much anticipation of the Liberals' second budget, and long-awaited five year capital plan.

Meanwhile, expensive but critical services such as affordable housing, seniors' housing, continuing care beds and home care services will need to be addressed in the budget, but the territory could possibly find substantial help from the federal government's coffers.

There are still questions too about rules and regulations surrounding cannabis production and sales in Yukon, when marijuana becomes legal in July.