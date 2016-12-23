The Yukon Legislative Assembly will convene for a one-day session in January.

It will be the first sitting of the newly elected government.

Premier Sandy Silver announced MLAs will sit on January 12 at 3 p.m. to elect the speaker and deputy speaker.

Commissioner of Yukon Doug Phillips will also read the speech from the throne.

Yukon Premier Sandy Silver. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

"I am pleased to have the support of the Yukon Party and the NDP for the one-day session," Silver said in a press release.

"The purpose is to make the necessary formal appoints to allow the legislative committees to begin their work. We look forward to welcoming all members and working together to build respect, accountability and inclusivity within Yukon's Legislature."