A questionable concrete job at the Whitehorse airport has prompted a Yukon government lawsuit for almost $5.5 million.

The government is suing Whitehorse-based Norcope Enterprises, saying the company has refused to repair defective work done two years ago at the airport.

Norcope won a $3.5 million contract in 2014 to replace the concrete apron — where jets park in front of the terminal.

By the time the job was completed in 2015, government inspectors said there were cracks in the pavement.

"The defects are throughout the entire job," government engineer Paul Murchison said at the time.

The Yukon government claims it raised concerns about the quality of work early in the job. At the same time, Norcope claims government engineers ignored permafrost problems under the tarmac.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Norcope has, to date, denied any fault.

The government is seeking $3.7 million paid to Norcope, plus almost $1.8 million from a performance bond posted with Norcope's insurance company.