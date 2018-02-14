An RCMP officer who pleaded guilty to a sexual assault while on duty at the Whitehorse detachment will not have a criminal record.

In his written decision Wednesday, Yukon Territorial Court Judge Richard Schneider gave Const. Stephen Knaack a conditional discharge, meaning if he completes one year probation he will not have a criminal record and he will not be put on the sexual offender registry.

Knaack was charged after an incident at the detachment in January 2017.

He squeezed a female co-worker's behind while they were hugging.

The woman, whose identity cannot be released, filed a harassment complaint the next day. The day after that, Knaack reported the incident to his supervisor acknowledging his action was "disreputable conduct."

Disciplinary actions against Knaack by the RCMP include more than $32,000 in financial losses. (Chris Windeyer/CBC)

At his sentencing hearing, Knaack's lawyer Brendan Miller argued his client should be given a discharge. He said a criminal conviction would be overly harsh for a momentary impulse meant as a joke, albeit a stupid joke.

Prosecutor Benjamin Flight, however, said a police officer has to live up to a higher moral standard. He said a criminal record was needed to act as a deterrent.

The judge said the victim "has apparently been traumatized such that her relationships with co-workers, family, and friends have all been strained.

"She has had to take considerable time off work and has incurred the costs of counselling outside of what is covered by her personal benefits plan.

"She states that she will be forever impacted by this offence."

But the Judge Schneider said Knaack has also "suffered financially, professionally, interpersonally/socially, and emotionally."

"He and his family have been uprooted from their home in Whitehorse and moved to another jurisdiction," the judge said.

Knaack was demoted from corporal to constable and given other penalties by the RCMP.

Schneider said the financial loss to the officer will be more than $32,000.

He said that informed members of the public would agree that a conditional discharge is not "contrary to the public's interest."