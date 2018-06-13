Dogs are gone from controversial Yukon kennel

After years of legal back-and-forth, Shelley Cuthbert has moved her rescue kennel away from Tagish, Yukon.

Cuthbert's neighbours woke up Tuesday to a nearly empty lot where there used to be more than 40 dogs. As a result, they've held off on a motion to have Cuthbert found in contempt of court and imprisoned.

Cuthbert was ordered last fall to get rid of all but two dogs, after six of her neighbours successfully sued for an injunction. The neighbours complained that the dozens of dogs on Cuthbert's property were a nuisance.

Cuthbert was ordered last year to get rid of all but two dogs, after her neighbours successfully sued for an injunction. The neighbours argued that the dogs were a nuisance. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

Cuthbert's appeal of that order was dismissed last month.

In the meantime, she has refused to comply with court orders. She argues she cannot surrender the dogs to Yukon's Animal Health Unit or the Humane Society, because the dogs have behavioural issues and will be euthanized.

In a court hearing last week that significantly ramped up the stakes, Cuthbert promised to move the dogs to a new piece of land by the end of Monday. If she had failed to do that, her neighbours were planning to apply to have her found in contempt of court.

The neighbours reported a "flurry" of activity at the kennel on Monday, according to their lawyer.

By late afternoon, there were only nine dogs visible outside on the property.

In Yukon Supreme Court on Tuesday, the lawyer for the neighbours said most of the dogs are gone.

There were still a few dogs at Cuthbert's property on Monday afternoon, but by Tuesday she had moved all but two of them to a new location that she would not identify. (Alexandra Byers/CBC)

Cuthbert told the judge there are only two dogs remaining on her property. She says even those will be gone soon.

Her neighbours will check in with the court again on June 26.

Cuthbert told CBC she isn't revealing the new location of her kennel, for the safety of herself and the dogs.