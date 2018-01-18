Council of Yukon First Nations appoints new interim regional chief

The Council of Yukon First Nations has appointed a new interim regional chief for the Assembly of First Nations. This comes after the passing of Chief Mike Smith.

Kluane Adamek, a citizen of the Kluane First Nation, will serve on the national assembly until the election in the summer.

Adamek will be the only female regional chief on the national assembly.

"I think it's incredibly important," said Adamek.

"This does bring some change to that table, perhaps a different dynamic, a different perspective, and a strong voice, and that's certainly something I don't shy away from."

The grand chief for the Council of Yukon First Nations, Peter Johnston, said, "it's great to see that we have a representative that not only brings a Yukon perspective, but there's also a female perspective."

"I think that's very important in the modern day societies to have that reflection."

A smooth transition

Adamek has previously served as an advisor to national chiefs Shawn Atleo and Perry Bellegarde.

"My familiarity, my experience, understanding Ottawa process, I think that's really important in this role in terms of relationship, connection and understanding how the national office works," said Adamek.

"It becomes about continuity and smooth transition."

Adamek said she will look to local leaders to decide which issues she should focus on; she said she has heard from chiefs that program funding for self-governing nations and advancing financial transfer agreements should be priorities.

Right now she has not decided whether or not she will run when it is election time.

"I certainly am interested and will really explore that in the next little while. The focus for me right now is really on the next six months."