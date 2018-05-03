Feds put up hundreds of millions of dollars for Yukon infrastructure projects

The federal and Yukon governments announced almost $600 million in potential infrastructure spending over the next 10 years at a news conference Thursday morning in Ottawa.

Amarjeet Sohi, federal minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Yukon Premier Sandy Silver said the spending is under the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan.

Silver did not want to provide specifics at the news conference.

But the general categories include green infrastructure, culture and recreation infrastructure, rural and northern communities infrastructure, and Whitehorse public transit.

The federal government is putting up more than $445 million of the total with territorial, First Nation and municipal governments expected to provide the rest.

A Whitehorse city transit bus. Almost $10 million is designated to upgrade the city's public transit. (Paul Tukker/CBC)

Projects discussed in the territory in recent years that could qualify are: retrofitting public buildings to make them more energy efficient, upgrading the North Klondike Highway, linking Yukon to either the Northwest Territories or Alaska with a fibre optic line to prevent interruptions to internet service, and a new skateboard park in Whitehorse.

Almost $10 million is designated to upgrade Whitehorse public transit.

A spokesperson for the premier, Sunny Patch, said the funding does not include any of the millions of dollars announced last September for new and upgraded mining roads.