Yukon's Indigenous people tend to be more well-off than Indigenous people in most of the country, according to 2016 census data. But the numbers also reveal that they tend to make significantly less money than non-Indigenous Yukoners.

The Yukon Bureau of Statistics has been poring over the 2016 census data, to focus in on the territory's Aboriginal population.

According to the data, self-identified Aboriginal people in Yukon make up about 23.3 per cent of the population, and had a median annual income of about $33,581 in 2015.

That median income was the highest in the country for Aboriginal populations, and $8,055 higher than the national median ($25,526).

But non-Indigenous Yukoners still tend to be significantly more well-off than Indigenous people in the territory, with a median income of $49,879 in 2015.

The statistics also reveal that Indigenous Yukoners are more likely to live in poorer conditions than non-Indigenous people in the territory.

The census data say about one in five (20.4 per cent) self-identified Aboriginal people in Yukon live in a place that needs "major repairs." By comparison, fewer than one in 10 (8.5 per cent) non-Aboriginal people live in similar conditions.

The census data also show that nearly twice as many Aboriginal children and young adults live in a single-parent home as non-Aboriginal children. For Aboriginal people in Yukon aged 25 and under, 32.7 per cent live in a single parent home (compared to 17.8 per cent of non-Aboriginal Yukoners).