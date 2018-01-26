Yukon Human Rights Commission loses 2 women to 'prestigious' Ottawa gigs

Two women who worked with the Yukon Human Rights Commission have recently been scooped to work in Ottawa.

"It's really reaching for the stars," says Genevieve Chabot. "Some of these positions are very difficult to get and very prestigious."

Chabot worked for more than four years in Whitehorse, for Justice Canada. She was also appointed to be a commissioner for the Yukon Human Rights Commission.

'Some of these positions are very difficult to get,' says Genevieve Chabot, now at the Canadian Human Rights Commission. (Submitted by Genevieve Chabot)

Last April, she applied to be the deputy chief commissioner of the Canadian Human Rights Commission, and she began her four-year term last month.

Colleen Harrington, meanwhile, begins work next week at the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal in Ottawa. It seemed like a natural move to her — she says there aren't many jobs in Canada that deal specifically with domestic human rights laws.

"This was one of them and it seemed really interesting," Harrington says.

Harrington moved to Yukon in 2008 and the following year was hired by the Yukon Human Rights Commission as a legal counsel. Her new job will see her adjudicate human rights complaints, helping to decide whether or not an act of discrimination occurred.

It was bittersweet for Harrington to leave the territory. She says she's sad to leave her friends and family, but is excited for the new work.

"I was ready for a new challenge. I was ready for a new adventure with my daughter."

Chabot says that she followed her dream job to Ottawa, but she loves Yukon and would consider returning after her term in Ottawa is over.

There are many people in the Yukon who are qualified to fill the vacant spots left by her and Harrington, Chabot says. She says it could be the dream opportunity for anyone interested in human rights laws in Canada.

'I couldn't be prouder'

Harrington and Chabot will be missed by their colleagues in Yukon.

"I couldn't be prouder of them," says Jessica Lott Thompson, director of the Yukon Human Rights Commission.

Jessica Lott Thompson, the director of Yukon's Human Rights Commission, says Chabot and Harrington will bring a Northern perspective to their new roles. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

Harrington and Chabot will be filling high-calibre roles in Ottawa, says Lott Thompson. She says the two women will bring a Northern perspective to issues there.

The Yukon commission will hire new legal counsel to replace Harrington, and the Yukon Legislative Assembly will appoint a new commissioner to replace Chabot. The next sitting of the Legislature begins March 1.

"We should be able to offer continued level of service to the public without any interruption," said Lott Thompson.