Progress has been made on creating more affordable housing in the Yukon, according to attendees of a poverty and housing forum taking place this week, but at least one First Nation is saying there's a lot of work still to be done.

More than 120 people attended the third annual poverty reduction and housing forum in Whitehorse on Wednesday. The Yukon Housing Corporation shared a progress report on its Housing Action Plan, which it launched in June 2015.

"We have nowhere near the homes we need," says Karyn Atlin, housing manager for Carcross Tagish First Nation.

She says the First Nation has 71 people on a waiting list for the community's 41 units.

More than 120 people attended the poverty reduction and housing forum in Whitehorse on Wednesday. (Mike Rudyk/CBC)

"We have staff people working at CTFN who don't have homes. So they either have to commute or they are living with family. We've got a terrible overcrowding issue."

The Housing Action Plan plan calls for more affordable rental housing and home ownership options for Yukoners.

Mary Cameron, with Yukon Housing, says a lot of progress is being made, pointing to an eight-unit affordable housing unit in Dawson as an example.

She credits the Klondike Development Organization for taking the initiative to make the project happen.

Mary Cameron with Yukon Housing says progress is being made on addressing affordable housing in the territory. (Mike Rudyk/CBC)

The territory's Housing Action Plan is available online.