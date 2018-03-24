The Yukon government's planned review of youth group homes in the territory is being dismissed by the Yukon Employees Union that represents group home workers.

"I'm not very confident at all," said Steve Geick, president of the union.

The government-run facilities were thrown into the spotlight this week, after two teens spoke to CBC about being mistreated by group home staff, even alleging assault. An anonymous whistleblower who works within the system also spoke to CBC about "discrimination, abuse and corruption" at the facilities.

Also this week, the territorial government said it's asked Yukon's Child and Youth Advocate Office to conduct "an independent and impartial systemic review" of the six government-run group homes.

That's not good enough, said Geick, because the Child and Youth Advocate Office "[doesn't] really have any authority to do anything."

"I think what needs to be done is an independent, third party from outside of the territory that specializes in this sort of thing, comes in and does the investigation."

He said if the allegations of assault and mistreatment are true, then people should be held accountable.

Geick said the union has been talking publicly for years about problems at government group homes. He said the facilities are often understaffed, and staff are overworked.

Training of group home staff is another long-standing issue, he said.

"I'm not quite sure that it is adequate."

Geick said the union has brought concerns to the Child and Youth Advocate Office in the past, but "as far as I know, nothing came out of it."

No power to make decisions

Yukon's Child and Youth Advocate, Annette King, agrees that she has limited authority. Her role, she said, is "individual advocacy."

"I don't have any power in making a decision, my power is in the voice of children. And I have found great success when we bring young people to the table with the people that do make decisions," said King.

"Our primary role is individual advocacy."

'I don't have any power in making a decision, my power is in the voice of children,' said Annette King, Yukon's Child and Youth Advocate. (Yukon Child and Youth Advocate Office)

According to Yukon's Child and Youth Advocate Act, passed in 2009, the Advocate is to "support, assist, inform, and advise children and youth respecting designated services when requested to do so by a child or youth."

The Act also says the Legislative Assembly or a government minister "may refer to the Advocate for review and report any matter relating to the provision of designated services that involves the interests and well-being of children and youth."

King said the group home review she's now agreed to is still taking shape.

"I didn't announce it, because I haven't started it yet. So it's up to the government to decide what they want to announce," she said earlier this week.

"I haven't finalized my terms of reference, I haven't determined how I'll report out on it yet but those are things I'll be considering as well."

'This will be a challenge,' NDP says

For Yukon NDP leader Liz Hanson, King's involvement raises some red flags. Hanson said it seems like the government is dictating what King's office should be doing.

"This is an independent, arms-length body, and this will be a challenge," Hanson said.

"The government has got to stop treating the Child and Youth Advocate as though it can provide direction to it.

"This is a real, huge test, because this office is so important to our children and youth, that it maintains its independence and integrity."

King, however, insists her office is not beholden to the government.

"We are here to uphold the rights of children and youth, not the interests of adults or government," she said in a statement issued Friday.

King also said her office is determined to look at the larger issues with group homes, including the over-representation of Indigenous children and youth in those facilities.

"This is an opportunity to make necessary systemic change," said King in the release.