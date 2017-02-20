The Yukon government says it will not remove Tamara Goeppel from a government board while she deals with charges related to her campaign as the Liberal candidate in the Whitehorse Centre riding in November's election.

Goeppel was defeated in the riding by incumbent and NDP leader Liz Hanson.

She's now facing three charges under the Elections Act.

Hanson called on the territory's Liberal government Thursday to remove Goeppel from her position on the Central Yukon Assessment Review Board until the charges are resolved.

But the Yukon cabinet office says Goeppel will keep her appointment.

It said in an emailed statement to CBC News that "Goeppel was first appointed to the Central Yukon Assessment Review Board in January 2012. She was first appointed as chair of the board in January 2014. All terms of this board are for one year."

Yukon NDP leader Liz Hanson wants Goeppel removed from her government board appointment. (CBC)

She was most recently re-appointed on Dec. 13, 2016.

"These re-appointments were made to ensure that the board could continue to function effectively. At this time, no changes to the Central Yukon Assessment Review Board are being made," the statement said.

But the government has shown it is willing to revoke appointments since its election in November.

The highest profile removal came on Jan. 23 when Craig Tuton, a long-time strategist with the Yukon Party, was told he would no longer be chair of the Yukon Hospital Board as of March 1.

His appointment was supposed to last until September 2018.

Also on Jan. 23, the government revoked the appointments of five board members at the Yukon Housing Corporation.

That was about a week early for two of the board members and more three weeks early for the others.