The Yukon government says it will not remove Tamara Goeppel from a government board while she deals with charges related to her campaign as the Liberal candidate in the Whitehorse Centre riding in November's election.
Goeppel was defeated in the riding by incumbent and NDP leader Liz Hanson.
She's now facing three charges under the Elections Act.
Hanson called on the territory's Liberal government Thursday to remove Goeppel from her position on the Central Yukon Assessment Review Board until the charges are resolved.
- Yukon NDP calls on gov't to rescind Tamara Goeppel appointment
- 2016 Yukon Liberal candidate Tamara Goeppel charged under Elections Act
But the Yukon cabinet office says Goeppel will keep her appointment.
It said in an emailed statement to CBC News that "Goeppel was first appointed to the Central Yukon Assessment Review Board in January 2012. She was first appointed as chair of the board in January 2014. All terms of this board are for one year."
She was most recently re-appointed on Dec. 13, 2016.
"These re-appointments were made to ensure that the board could continue to function effectively. At this time, no changes to the Central Yukon Assessment Review Board are being made," the statement said.
But the government has shown it is willing to revoke appointments since its election in November.
The highest profile removal came on Jan. 23 when Craig Tuton, a long-time strategist with the Yukon Party, was told he would no longer be chair of the Yukon Hospital Board as of March 1.
His appointment was supposed to last until September 2018.
Also on Jan. 23, the government revoked the appointments of five board members at the Yukon Housing Corporation.
That was about a week early for two of the board members and more three weeks early for the others.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.