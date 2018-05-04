Tr'ondek Hwech'in FN opposes increased scrutiny for Yukon mine

The Tr'ondek Hwech'in First Nation is opposed to upgrading the level of environmental screening for Goldcorp's Coffee mine project about 130 kilometres south of Dawson City, Yukon.

That's contrary to the White River First Nation, which has asked for more scrutiny of the project. It's based in Beaver Creek, Yukon, also about 130 kilometres from the project, but to the southwest.

Tr'ondek Hwech'in Chief Roberta Joseph says that the mine site lies solely within the traditional territory of her First Nation.

The higher level of screening requested by White River is not needed, she said.

"We have undertaken a comprehensive process with Goldcorp and the Yukon government to ensure that the potential effects of the project on TH [Tr'ondek Hwech'in] treaty rights are fully assessed and understood," said Joseph.

"And we have worked with Goldcorp and the Yukon government to develop the strategies to mitigate any of those effects to the extent possible and we continue to do that."

Goldcorp wants to build an open pit gold mine in the White Gold district south of Dawson City. (Goldcorp)

Angela Demit, chief of the White River First Nation, said in an earlier statement that the area is important "to the history, culture and way of life" of her citizens.

The statement said the higher level of screening would allow oral presentations while the current process is mainly "passing papers back and forth."

The screening agency, the Yukon Environmental and Socio-economic Assessment Board, has told the White River First Nation it can discuss the First Nation's "preferred method for engagement." Goldcorp has said it will respond to requests from First Nations and stakeholders.