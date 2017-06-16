Yukon now has the most comprehensive coverage for genetic testing in Canada, according to Shannon Ryan, a genetic counsellor with the Department of Health and Social Services.

Pregnant women in Yukon over 35 now have free access to a non-invasive blood test, she said.

At the beginning of June, the government started to cover the cost of the $500 Harmony blood test for women considered high risk. The Harmony test is a non invasive prenatal test that determines whether a woman is carrying a baby with trisomy 21, or Down syndrome. It also tests for trisomy 18 and trisomy 13, both of which cause severe birth defects and are most often fatal.

Shannon Ryan, a genetic counsellor with the Department of Health and Social Services, says Yukon has the most comprehensive coverage for testing in Canada. (Shannon Ryan)

Previously women had to either pay for the test or fly to Vancouver for a different test to screen for Down syndrome or other genetic defects.

"The Harmony test is considered slightly more accurate for certain problems that happen more commonly as we age or when you have a high risk family history," said Dr.Stephanie Buchanan, Sage Maternity Clinic. '

Dr. Stephanie Buchanan works at Sage Maternity Clinic in Whitehorse. Doctors there had urged the government to offer the test for free. (Wayne Vallevand/CBC)

She added that by offering this test, the territorial government will save money it had been spending to fly women south for screening under the different test.

In addition to women over 35, women with a family history of birth defects, previous pregnancies with birth defects, women pregnant with twins and those who test positive on other screening tests, are also eligible for coverage.