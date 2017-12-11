The Yukon government is adding new signs to some government building washrooms, to promote gender inclusivity.

Right now, it has installed temporary signs on 21 single-stall washrooms around Whitehorse, to identify them as gender neutral facilities. Instead of a male or female figure, the signs simply depict a toilet.

The effort is welcomed by Chase Blodgett with All Genders Yukon, an advocacy group for the territory's LGBTQ community. He says his group supports the government's initiative.

(Paul Tukker/CBC)

"Washrooms are some of the places our members experience the greatest amount of harassment and violence," Blodgett said, in an email to CBC.

"It is not uncommon for transgender, two-spirit and non-binary folks to manage food and beverage intake when they know they will not have access to safe public facilities for extended periods of time."

​Blodgett also says All Genders Yukon is always very grateful when efforts are made toward the full inclusion of persons of all genders.

Scott Milton, Yukon's assistant deputy minister of property management, says the government is still trying to come up with a permanent sign design that clearly reflects the notion of being gender inclusive.

The Yukon government is still working to come up with a design for permanent signs. This one is used at Toronto police headquarters.

Milton also says the government will consult with the local LGBTQ community for input.

"You know, right now we have designated a number of single-stall washrooms to be gender inclusive, but we don't know in the end if that alone suffices or if there are some other considerations we have to make."

Milton says gender inclusivity should be standard for bathroom and change room facilities in public buildings.