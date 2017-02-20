Yukon Paralympian Stephanie Dixon, a champion swimmer, has spent countless hours in the water — but her dip this past weekend was a first for her.

It was through a hole in the ice on a lake, near Whitehorse.

"That was an item off the bucket list," she said.

Dixon joined a handful of other hardy souls, who took a frigid polar plunge into Fish Lake — heart-stoppingly cold even at the height of summer — to raise money for a local charity group.

Some did cannonballs into the dark square of open water, but Dixon went for gold with a clean dive, straight down.

"I was like, 'yeah, let's give them a show!'" she said. "Let's get some excitement behind it."

The swimmers actually took three plunges each, in an effort to boost their pledge money.

Organizer John Carson says the money raised will be spent to continue his work with the charitable group Run for Life, which has been focussed on water issues in Kenya.

"We've been drilling water wells and installing hand pumps for schools, medical clinics, farms and families," he said.

"When we often visit, it's in the middle of the dry season so schools are running out of water, children are getting sick because of water-borne illness.

"So, it's just a real need, and here in Canada ... we seem to have a lot of water and sometimes take it for granted."

The organization is trying to raise $7,500 this year to continue its work.