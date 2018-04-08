Yukon Fish & Game Association blasts proposed gun rules

The executive director of the Yukon Fish & Game Association is speaking out against proposed changes to Canada's firearms legislation, after saying the new rules seem to "only make common sense."

Gord Zealand says now that he's learned more about Bill C-71, he's changed his mind.

"We have had the opportunity now to review the bill in detail, and at least from our take on it — we're opposed to it. It targets lawful gun owners," he said.

When CBC reported last week on Zealand's apparent lukewarm support for the bill, it prompted a firestorm of criticism from members of the association. Many took to social media to denounce his comments.

This week, the association issued a public statement saying it is, in fact, firmly against Bill C-71. The statement says the bill targets lawful gun owners and would be a burden on businesses.

The federal bill would expand background checks, require vendors to verify every licence number before every sale and keep records for as many as 20 years. It also introduces new rules for transporting firearms, among other measures.

Zealand says he should have waited before voicing support.

He says he initially thought "there would be more focus" on gun violence and gang crime and he supported that idea in principle.

'Looks like a backdoor registry'

Under C-71, merchants would be required to keep records of firearms inventory and sales for at least 20 years. That would include the licence numbers of buyers. Vendors would also have to call the government and verify a licence number before a sale.

Zealand says that would be a burden on business and amounts to a return of Canada's long-gun registry, a controversial program scrapped in 2012.

"To us, it looks like a backdoor registry and we hope we're wrong," he said.

The new requirements would apply even to non-restricted firearms. The proposed bill doesn't mention penalties for businesses who fail to comply.

Bill C-71 would tighten Canada's firearms law with changes to the background-check system and new mandatory record-keeping practices for vendors. (Dave Croft/CBC)

The bill would also limit travel with restricted firearms. As it is now, owners of restricted firearms can transport their weapons to a gunsmith, gun range, gun show, border point or gun store for appraisal or sale. Bill C-71 would "remove certain automatic authorizations to transport prohibited and restricted firearms," according to the bill's summary.

Zealand says that would be a hassle and prevent legitimate travel, such as bringing a gun to be repaired.

"For people that have handguns or other types of guns — if you want to transport them, the only place you can go without special permission is to a gun range," he said.

He is also unconvinced the bill will curb crime.

"The people that are going to commit crime are going to do it regardless of this type of a restriction," he said.

"If the bill was saying they're going to propose that there will be $15 million in a special task force that will focus on gangs and the unlawful distribution of the illegal firearms they're bringing in — you'd have our full support. But it doesn't."

Request to speak

The Yukon Fish & Game Association has asked to speak to the federal government as the bill goes to committee.

The group's public statement notes that "at no point did the government or our MP consult our organization on proposed changes."

"I hope common sense prevails," said Zealand. "Yes, we want to stop crime and we want to stop the gangs and all the rest of it."

The bill is currently in committee before the House, having passed second reading last week. It would require a third reading and Royal Assent before becoming law.