The Yukon government and First Nations in the territory have agreed to a roadmap detailing how they will work together on common issues, including justice, heritage, health and social services.

The new plan comes out of this year's third Yukon Forum, which was held in Champagne on Friday. The forums are regular meetings, that started in 2006, between Yukon and First Nations.

The 11-page action plan focuses on fiscal relations, land claims and self-government implementation and processes for engagement between governments.

"Of all the concerns that we're talking about, of all of the issues that we're putting on the table, this represents common goals and common priorities," said Yukon Premier Sandy Silver.

Peter Johnston, Grand Chief of the Council of Yukon First Nations, says having this kind of plan is pivotal, and after more than 10 years of these kinds of meetings, he says it's time.

"If it wasn't agreed upon by the leadership, really at the end of the day I think the forum would have probably dissolved, but I feel really optimistic that we are moving ahead in the right direction," said Johnston.

Silver says this new plan is a living document that will change over time.