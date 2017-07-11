Yukon Wildland Fire Management recommends not paddling the Wind, Snake or Bonnet Plume rivers in the Peel watershed at the moment because of smoke from eight nearby fires.

"There will be some significant smoke in the rivers so it won't be the most pleasant experience," explains George Maratos, fire information officer. "If able to find an alternative river to enjoy — that would be the advice."

Maratos says Wildland Fire has been in contact with some of the groups currently on those rivers.

A fire battles a forest fire in the Yukon. (Yukon Wildland Fire Management)

"We've updated them on the situation."

Elsewhere, Maratos says crews continue to fight a 62 hectare fire 11 kilometres northwest of Mayo near Minto Creek.

He says crews are also working on fires burning in the Old Crow region. They removed brush and set up sprinklers around the Rampart House Historic Site, which is just two kilometres from one of the fires.

As well, a large fire continues to burn near the Dempster Highway. Maratos says crews are not fighting that fire because it's in a wilderness area. That means road closures can be expected.

Travellers should continue to check Yukon 511 before travelling in that area.

All hands on deck means no help for B.C.

Yukon fire crews won't be responding to British Columbia's national request for help with the 200 plus wildfires burning in the province.

Maratos says crews are needed at home. He says the 25 fires are burning near Old Crow and the fire near Mayo are keeping firefighters busy.



"We have 10 crews on that one [Mayo], so at this time we are not able to send resources to British Columbia, but if our situation moderates, we will be able to provide that support if it's still required."

Maratos says each crew has three firefighters. He says all Yukon fire crews are working, except for those on mandatory days off.