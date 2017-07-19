Yukon Wildland Fire Management is sending 40 portable water pumps to help the wildfire-fighting effort in B.C. where more than 45,000 people have been displaced by fire.

The province has declared a state of emergency with 159 wildfires burning in the province as of Monday. More than a dozen fires are threatening communities. Nearly 3,000 firefighters are fighting the flames, with over 450 joining them from outside the province.

George Maratos, Yukon's fire information officer, says Wildland Fire will assess the situation to see if Yukon can also send firefighters to B.C.

Firefighters train with portable water pumps similar to the ones Yukon Wildland Fire Management is sending to B.C. to help with firefighting efforts there. (NWT Fire)

"Days of rest for staff that have been out working, status on the fires, how active they are, and need in B.C. ... all those are factors when it comes to providing the support," said Maratos.

"But obviously being able to send the equipment is being well received by B.C."

Maratos said Yukon's wildfire season typically starts to wind down at the end of July. At that time, it will be more likely that the territory's firefighters will be able to help out their southern neighbours.