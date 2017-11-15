Yukoners don't seem to want a new territorial sales tax and many want the territorial government to rein in spending, the financial advisory panel has found.

The independent panel was struck earlier this year to study the books and consult with Yukoners about the territory's finances. The territory has projected deficits of $40 to $60 million in coming years, after years of budget surpluses.

On Wednesday, panelists delivered their final report.

The report lays out a detailed list of options for the territorial government to either raise revenue or cut spending, including introducing a Harmonized Sales Tax, which Yukon currently does not have, increasing taxes on alcohol and tobacco, off-loading more responsibilities onto municipalities, or putting a hiring freeze on the public sector.

Other options include cancelling a Home Owners Grant, increasing property taxes, increasing royalties, introducing a hotels tax, or partnering with the private sector on infrastructure projects or health care delivery.

"Many Yukoners voiced a preference for addressing fiscal challenges on the spending side, rather than introducing new taxes or raising existing taxes," the report says.

An earlier draft of the panel's report, released in September, identified a Harmonized Sales Tax (HST) as the most cost-effective way to raise government revenues. The panel then did further consultations and found people were not so hot on that idea.

"With respect to raising revenue, Yukoners were generally not supportive of a Territorial Sales Tax. A common theme seemed to be to raise revenue through user fees and taxation of non-resident economic activity," the report says.

User fees, government efficiencies

When it comes to user fees for services and amenities — for example, camping fees or hunting licenses — the panel notes that Yukoners tend to pay less than most Canadians. Just five per cent of all government spending in Yukon is covered by user fees, the report says.

The panel's report says some Yukoners want to look at the size of government, and the delivery of government services. (Paul Tukker/CBC)

"Low user fees are also not generally a feature of the territories, with N.W.T. funding about 10 per cent of consolidated government spending with fees and Nunavut funding over 17 per cent. Nationally, the average is just over 13 per cent," the report says.

If Yukon's fees were raised to cover 10 per cent of the spending, "it would raise over $60 million — more than the projected fiscal imbalance," the report notes.

The report says some Yukoners also want to look at the size of government and the delivery of government services.

"There were comments on the structure of the civil service, from reducing it in size and/or reducing salaries, to restructuring, so there is a more effective distribution of the workload," it reads.

"There were suggestions to use existing human resources more effectively by eliminating or scaling back programs that have outlived their usefulness and redeploying government employees in other areas of priority."

The government could also undertake a "thorough review" of the health care system, which consumes about 30 per cent of the territory's annual budget. Health care costs will only grow as the population ages, the panel notes.

Meetings across the territory

According to the government, more than 800 individuals, businesses and organizations took part in the consultations this fall. The panel held more than 60 meetings across the territory and met with First Nations organizations, municipalities and other stakeholders.

The final report is now before the Yukon government to decide whether to take any of the suggested actions. And according to the report, some Yukoners say it's time to get on with it.

Premier Sandy Silver has said that 'all options are on the table' for getting the territory's finances in shape. (Claudiane Samson/Radio-Canada)

"It must be noted that not all Yukoners supported further reviews of issues, but rather suggested that government should be taking immediate action," it says.

Premier Sandy Silver has said that "all options are on the table", but has also said that raising gold royalty rates is not an option. On Tuesday, Highways Minister Richard Mostyn also said that cutting the civil service was "off the table."

The panel also suggests that the government does not need to take drastic action and may, in fact, choose to do absolutely nothing.

"Draconian cuts to spending or dramatic increases in tax rates are not necessary to put the territory's finances back on a sustainable footing," the report says. "Is Yukon on an unsustainable track even if policy changes do not occur? Not necessarily.

"Strong real GDP growth beginning in 2019 and onwards, driven mainly from new mining operations (Coffee Gold, Eagle Gold, and Casino), may help improve the territory's budget situation."

The panel has been invited to appear before MLAs, on Tuesday, to talk about the report and answer questions.