After nearly two decades, Yukon's long-standing youth fiddling group released its first-ever CD last weekend in a glorious celebration that brought young fiddlers from across the territory together on one stage.
"It was a big year," said Keitha Clark, the artistic director of the Fiddleheads. "They have worked so hard. And I'm really really proud of all the work that they've done."
Young fiddlers from Teslin, Dawson City and Haines Junction joined the 24 Fiddleheads Sunday night at Whitehorse's Yukon Arts Centre. All 38 fiddlers played together on stage.
"They just shone," said Mary Sloan, the writer and director of a play that the young musicians performed along to. The play was about renowned Yukon fiddlers throughout history.
"They're certainly doing justice to my writing, I hope my writing does justice to them."
The CD project was inspired by the Fiddleheads' upcoming 20th anniversary next year, and Canada's 150th birthday, said Clark.
The album draws exclusively from the repertoires of traditional fiddlers from across the territory — from Old Crow's Allan Benjamin to Dawson City's Willie Gordon, and Gerald Edzerza of Watson Lake.
"It's all Yukon tunes, all the time," said Clark.
"It's such a great opportunity for our kids… to feel proud of the fiddle tradition that they're inheriting from these elders. Because this was inspired by our elders, but it was brought to life by our youth."
Already, Clark estimates around 200 CDs have been sold since the release.
"What are you going to hear from a group of 24 young fiddlers?" asked Clark. "I say fantastic fiddling."
The CD is available at Mac's Fireweed Books and Dean's Strings and Music Supplies in Whitehorse.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.