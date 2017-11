Yukon's financial advisory panel met with MLAs on Tuesday to talk about balancing budgets, and charting the territory's future.

The panel was appointed by Premier Sandy Silver earlier this year to study the finances and talk to Yukoners about how to avoid a projected $40 to $60 million dollar deficit. The panel released its final report last week.

Panellists Norm McIntyre, Ron Kneebone and Grace Southwick will join CBC's Dave White for a discussion about their report, starting at 6:30 p.m.