Yukon Energy is running one of its Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) generators around the clock, to help compensate for reduced power production at the Mayo B dam.

Low water in Mayo Lake is hampering the dam's ability to produce its normal 10 megawatts of electricity, according to Janet Patterson, manager of communications for Yukon Energy. She says low water levels are probably due to a lower snow pack, and less rainfall last summer.

'We don't have the water that we normally have at this time of year, to use for generation,' said Janet Patterson of Yukon Energy. (Mike Rudyk/CBC)

"We don't have the water that we normally have at this time of year, to use for generation," she said.

Right now, the Mayo B hydro facility is only generating around five to six megawatts.

Patterson says in the winter, the Whitehorse hydro dam produces 25 megawatts, down from the 40 megawatts typical during summer months.

Yukon Energy also draws power from its Aishihik dam.

"At Aishihik, we can generate up to 37 megawatts, and then Mayo typically we can generate about ten megawatts in the winter. So because we are losing a fair chunk of what we can normally generate in Mayo, that's why we are having to resort to thermal [LNG]."

Right now, Yukon Energy is only running one of two LNG generators at its Whitehorse facility. Those generators have been operational since 2015, but are only used occasionally to supplement hydro power.

Patterson says Yukon Energy is not currently using any diesel generators, but may have to if temperatures drop and consumption goes up significantly.