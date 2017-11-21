Yukon's Electoral Boundaries Commission is recommending some changes to how the territory's electoral map is drawn, with some communities being shuffled into new districts.

The independent commission's interim proposals were tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Monday and are now open to public comment.

Yukon currently has 19 electoral districts represented by MLAs. The commission is not proposing to change that number.

Rather, some districts would be re-named and see their boundaries re-drawn to include or exclude some communities. The goal is to have an electoral map that better reflects demographics, cultural connections within districts, and travel patterns.

The existing district of Pelly-Nisutlin — which includes the far-flung communities of Teslin, Ross River and Faro — would be no more, if the proposals are accepted. Rather, Faro would join a Mayo-Carmacks-Faro district, Ross River would be joined to Watson Lake, and Teslin would be absorbed in a new Carcross-Tagish-Teslin district.

The proposed new electoral district of Carcross-Tagish-Teslin. Right now, Teslin is part of the Pelly-Nisutlin district, while Carcross and Tagish are part of Mount Lorne-Southern Lakes. (Yukon Electoral Boundaries Commission)

Right now, Carcoss and Tagish are part of the Mount Lorne-Southern Lakes district. It would be re-drawn as Mount Lorne-Marsh Lake to incorporate the Annie Lake, Golden Horn, and Robinson Subdivision areas, south of Whitehorse.

Another proposed change would see the growing Whitehorse neighbourhoods of Porter Creek and Whistle Bend divided up differently among three districts. Porter Creek Centre would be re-mapped as Whistle Bend, with changes to the existing Porter Creek North and Porter Creek South districts as well.

In all, nine of Yukon's existing electoral districts would see changes, if the proposals are accepted.

The commission is accepting comments from the public until Mar. 10, with final recommendations being submitted to the Legislative Assembly in April.

Any changes approved by MLAs would be in place for the next two general elections.