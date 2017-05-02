Emergency officials in Yukon say they're still surveying the damage from a couple of early morning earthquakes, and aftershocks, that shook the territory Monday morning.

Several buildings were damaged, and at least two are still closed pending further inspection — the Ross River School, and the Lynn Building, an office complex in downtown Whitehorse. There were no reported injuries from the earthquakes.

The Lynn Building in downtown Whitehorse. The building will remain closed pending further inspection after being damaged during the quakes. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

"We cannot make any definitive statements as to when damage will be repaired," said Aisha Montgomery, spokesperson for the territory's emergency services organization.

The Ross River School will be given a technical inspection later this week, she said.

"[The] Yukon government is discussing options with the principal and the community, if the school needs to remain closed beyond [Tuesday], she said.

Meantime, geologists and highways officials were also busy Monday doing aerial inspections of areas prone to avalanches and landslides. No roads were closed on Monday.

'We were pretty lucky'

Carolyn Relf, of the Yukon Geological Society (YGS), said based on initial reports, the territory came through remarkably well.

"Certainly [magnitude] 6.2 could do some damage. I think we were pretty lucky — there was only minor reports anywhere, either here or in southeast Alaska, of damage."

A map of earthquakes magnitude 2.0 and larger in the Yukon area since 2000. Officials say that Monday's quakes were nothing unusual for the area, but were stronger than normal. (Natural Resources Canada)

"We're at the front edge of a tectonic plate here in western North America, and we're moving westward and southward relative to the ocean plate. So when the two move past each other, they catch on each other and pressure builds up — and that's what manifests as an earthquake."

Maurice Colpron, also with the YGS, said Monday's quakes were nothing unusual for the area, just a little stronger than normal.

"There are earthquakes almost daily, but most of them are so little that they're not of concern, really," Colpron said.

"The reality is that anything that's below a magnitude 4, even if you're at the epicentre it's likely that you may not feel it, or you feel very little."

Always be prepared, officials say

Monday's quakes prompted emergency officials to urge Yukoners to be prepared, however, in case a bigger one eventually hits.

Whitehorse Fire Chief Kevin Lyslo said it's important to have some supplies always on hand, and a plan.

An emergency preparedness guide issued by the Yukon government will be mailed out to Yukon residents next week, which is Emergency Preparedness Week in the territory. (Claudiane Samson/Radio-Canada)

"How are you going to survive until emergency crews comes check on you? In the Yukon, I would say that we're fairly prepared, naturally — although I would say it's beginning to change slightly," Lyslo said.

Fire Marshall James Patterson says people should always have enough emergency supplies — food, water, fuel — on hand to be self-sufficient for at least 72 hours.

"It doesn't take a whole lot to prepare for three days," he said.

Yukoners should receive a preparedness guidebook in the mail next week, which is Emergency Preparedness Week in the territory.

Patterson says emergency officials are working "continuously" on their own plans and training to deal with a major emergency.

He says the big focus right now is getting ready for forest fire season in Yukon. A major forest fire could pose a serious risk to the city of Whitehorse.

"We have very few routes into our community, and out of our community," he said.

"If it does happen, we can count on our arteries of transportation being completely congested, and possibly inoperable."