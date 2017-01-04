Some Yukon dog mushers are concerned after recent incidents involving dogs being hit by vehicles during road crossings, in Yukon and Alaska — and they're proposing better safety measures.

Just before Christmas, two dogs were hurt after a collision on the Annie Lake Road south of Whitehorse.

Then last week, two sled dogs belonging to Yukon musher Sebastian Schnuelle were killed after being hit by a truck in Alaska, during a road crossing on the Chena Hot Springs Road, near Fairbanks.

Yukon musher Rob Cooke has written to the Yukon government, to ask for help. He's suggesting new road signs, or better clearing of trails or ditches so that dog teams can avoid roads as much as possible.

"We're not asking for any special favours or any special dispensation or anything. You know, we're aware we're just one person or one group trying to cross a road. So, just something to make it safer for everybody," he said.

'Russian roulette'

Musher Marcelle Fressineau says she's noticed more vehicles and more dog teams around the Annie Lake Road area, and says it's "sometimes like to run the Russian roulette."

A makeshift crossing was marked off on the Annie Lake Road, south of Whitehorse, after two dogs on a musher's team were injured while crossing the road. (Claudiane Samson/Radio-Canada)

Fressineau says it's the responsibility of mushers to be in control of their teams, and stop at intersections. But she says it's not always easy to see on-coming traffic at some crossings, especially if vehicles are speeding.

She too would like to see more clearing where trails intersect with roads.

Still, it's not clear whether such precautions would prevent all accidents, such as the one that killed Schnuelle's dogs in Alaska.

Schnuelle says he was at a crossing that has signs warning motorists of possible dog teams on the road, and a good line of sight.

He had stopped with his team and let a vehicle pass by, then gave his dogs the all-clear to cross. Schnuelle says that's when a truck appeared — but didn't slow down or brake until the last second.

The truck hit in the middle of his team of 22 dogs.