Dawson City, Yukon, residents gather to mark man's death

A British Columbia man who died in Dawson City, Yukon only a couple of weeks after moving there for summer employment was mourned by dozens of people Thursday.

The RCMP are investigating the death of Kevin McGowan, who died in the downtown area early Monday morning.

Police have not released any other details related to his death or confirmed McGowan's name, but local people have stepped forward to remember him.

A memorial has been placed at the corner of Second Avenue and King Street in Dawson City.

Dawson resident Katrina Diles said about 60 people gathered outside the Danoja Zho Cultural Centre at noon Thursday, where they formed a circle around a fire.

Prayers were said by elder Clara Van Bibber and Rev. Laurie Munro. Trondek Hwech'in chief Roberta Joseph and Mayor Wayne Potoroka also made remarks.

Diles said McGowan's parents in British Columbia were able to watch the prayer circle through live streaming over the internet.

A memorial has been placed at the corner of King Street and Second Avenue. (Submitted)

She said prayer circles are a traditional way of helping respond to traumatic events in the community

"We all turned to our right and left and gave support and embraced those standing around us and you know, coming together as a community to show that we care and you know, bringing the community together during this hard time," said Diles.

"It's really important to address."

A colleague of McGowan's said he was a 41-year-old chef from Port Coquitlam, B.C., hired to work at a local restaurant for the summer.

Reija Warren said he was friendly and well liked during his brief time in Dawson.

Members of the Yukon RCMP's major crimes unit have been in Dawson City looking into McGowan's death. An autopsy will be done Friday.