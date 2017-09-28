The RCMP in the Yukon have arrested a man in connection to the death of Carmacks resident Wilfred "Dickie" Charlie.

Charlie, 57, was last seen near his home in the Carmacks area on June 19 according to the police.

His body was found in the Yukon River near Fort Selkirk on July 5. The death has been investigated by the RCMP Major Crime Unit as a homicide.

In a news release, police say a 27-year-old Carmacks man was arrested around 11:30 a.m. Thursday and is in custody.

RCMP did not say whether or not the man has been charged and did not release his name.