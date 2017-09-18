Amateur astronomers in Yukon have hit on a bright idea to try to boost winter tourism — "dark sky" designations for two of the territory's larger parks.

"If you think about it, we spent so much effort on summer tourism and our summer season's what — three months? So we've got another nine months of tourism potential that's untapped with winter tourism," said Forest Pearson of the Yukon Astronomical Society (YAS).

'It's about providing responsible lighting,' says Forest Pearson of the Yukon Astronomical Society. 'It's providing the right amount of light, in the right place, at the right time.' (CBC)

"A big part of that winter tourism is aurorae, and access to night skies."

The society is proposing that Kluane National Park be a "dark sky preserve," and Whitehorse's Chadburn Lake Park become an "urban star park," as designated by the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada (RASC).

According to the RASC's website, a dark sky preserve "is an area in which no artificial lighting is visible and active measures are in place to educate and promote the reduction of light pollution to the public and nearby municipalities."

Pearson says Kluane Park officials approached the YAS about seeking the designation.

An urban star park, meanwhile, is described by the RASC as an area where artificial light may be visible, but "is strictly controlled and active measures are in place to educate and promote the reduction of light pollution."

'Responsible lighting'

Pearson says the designations are not about removing, or prohibiting, all artificial lighting.

"It's about providing responsible lighting," he said. "It's providing the right amount of light, in the right place, at the right time."

The RASC's first dark sky preserve was designated in 2008 on Ontario's Manitoulin Island. Since then, the list has grown to include Jasper and Elk Island National Parks in Alberta, an area in B.C.'s Fraser Valley, and several other spots across the country.

People gather for a Dark Sky Festival in Alberta's Jasper National Park, one of several spots in Canada that have been designated by the RASC as dark sky preserves. (R.Bray/Parks Canada)

Four years ago, Wood Buffalo National Park in Alberta and the N.W.T. became the world's largest dark sky preserve, and the first in a park in Northern Canada.

Urban star parks have been designated in areas from the Bay of Fundy shore in New Brunswick, to Victoria's Cattle Point.

Pearson says one of the most important elements of getting the designations is ensuring that local communities are not left in the dark about planning.

"Part of the program is outreach to the communities, to try to recognize the problem and to start to show leadership in moving to more responsible lighting, and managing light pollution," he said.

More than just stargazing

Pearson says the process is just beginning. One of the first things to do is to take an inventory of "every single light" in Kluane National Park.

"I actually don't know if there are any, but we need to go through to check the park to make sure."

As for Chadburn Lake Park — Canada's largest within a municipality — the YAS has yet to get the city of Whitehorse on board. The city has, however, supported the society's efforts to set up an observatory within the park, on Grey Mountain Road.

An illustration of an 'urban star park', as designated by the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada (RASC). 'Sky glow from beyond the borders of the Reserve may be visible to observers within the area, but the skies are still usable for astronomy,' according to the RASC. (Royal Astronomical Society of Canada)

Whitehorse planner Mike Ellis says even without a formal RASC designation, the city is already looking for ways to reduce light pollution.

"We have been working to move that direction. I think there's more work that we could do," he said.

For Pearson, dark skies are about more than just stargazing.

"It's becoming recognized as part of conservation and preservation — that the nighttime environment is an extremely important part of environmental conservation," he said.

"I think people in Whitehorse are ready for it. I get so much feedback from people about how intrusive the lighting is on their lives."