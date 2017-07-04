Timothy Clinton McKay, a 19-year old Yukon man convicted of robbery, is being released to the care of his foster parents, despite concerns about his escalating violent behaviour.

In his decision, Judge Michael Cozens says he believes a "loving and supportive environment" can help the young man, who has been diagnosed as cognitively impaired and has Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder.

McKay was convicted on June 29 for robbery.

On September 21, 2016, around 4 a.m., McKay and two others entered the Petro Canada station on 4th Avenue in Whitehorse, wearing masks and carrying bats. They demanded money and cigarettes from the clerk. Security cameras captured video as McKay repeatedly smashed a baseball bat on the counter during the robbery.

In his decision, Judge Cozens says there is a "very real risk" that McKay will harm someone in the future.

"I am quite cognizant of the escalating nature of Mr. McKay's propensity to act out in a violent manner," the decision reads.

It even adds that the robbery "was of such a serious nature that it would normally attract a lengthy period of imprisonment, even if it were a first offence of violence."

However, the decision spares McKay from further jail time, partly due to his cognitive impairment.

"I consider that the 312 days of pre-trial custody Mr. McKay has served, at such a young age and in light of his cognitive limitations, has been difficult and has had a significant impact upon him," Judge Cozens wrote.

The judge also took letters of support and a Gladue report into account when rendering his decision.

FASD, cognitive impairment considered

The court recognized that McKay is cognitively impaired and has brain damage due to FASD. During the trial, the defence argued that McKay should be absolved of any criminal responsibility.

A court-ordered psychiatric assessment did not agree.

It did, however, diagnose "dysfunctional behaviours of impulsivity and aggression, which have in recent years have been manifesting as criminal and violent behaviours."

McKay has also admitted significant problems with alcohol and drugs, including using crack cocaine daily for a period of time.

The decision from Judge Cozens acknowledges there is a "very real risk" that McKay will hurt people if he relapses and contacts friends.

"I have no difficulty finding that, if Mr.McKay continues to consume alcohol, use drugs and associate with an anti-social and criminally-minded peer group, he will commit further acts of violence and find himself facing further criminal charges and, potentially, substantial periods of imprisonment," the decision reads. "I also recognize that there is a very real risk that he may inflict significant harm on others."

Nevertheless, Judge Cozens decided to release McKay, putting faith in a psychiatrist's report which says a supportive environment can help him.

"[McKay] has responded well in the past to a very structured, supported and well supervised environment. [He] can be a hard worker and has good intentions. If these strengths can be tapped into and focused in a meaningful manner he would be more likely to find some measure of success in the future," a psychiatrist's report submitted to the court reads.

Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Society Yukon has pledged to help McKay find employment and is pledging to help him meet legal appointments and provide other support.

Court conditions include that he abstain from drugs and alcohol and be accountable to a parole officer at all times. He is also banned from possessing firearms for ten years.