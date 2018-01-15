A longtime Whitehorse couple has left behind a very special posthumous gift — $1 million to help cancer patients.

Eduard Festel died in August 2016 at age 65 and his wife Claire died in June 2014 at age 57. They both died of multiple myeloma, a cancer that develops in a type of white blood cell called a plasma cell.

The couple owned various properties in Yukon, including a 23-unit apartment building on 5th Ave in Whitehorse called Alpine View. Eduard's will directed the building to be sold and proceeds given to the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation, which works with the Penticton Region Hospital in B.C.

The foundation's executive director says his team is overjoyed by the donation and will name a section of the hospital in the couple's honour.

The couple owned a 23-unit apartment building in Whitehorse called Alpine View. Eduard Festel's will directed proceeds be given to the the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

Couple owned wilderness lodge, ran trapline

Eduard was originally from Switzerland. He moved to Canada and eventually became an experienced bush pilot and backcountry guide. He built the Frances Lake Wilderness Lodge in 1985, which is about 300 kilometres east of Whitehorse. He also ran a dog team and continued to build remote cabins over the years.

Claire Festel was born in Gaspé, Que. She moved to Yukon in 1977 looking for a summer job and ended up staying. She would later serve as executive director for the Tourism Industry Association of Yukon.

The couple met in 1994. They shared a love for the outdoors and came to run a trapline.

Claire also published a book of biographies called Remarkable Yukon Women. The book's about-the-author blurb says she and Eduard "explored the far reaches of the North by various means: canoe, snowshoe, private plane and on foot. Their adventures around the world were also active: trekking in the Himalayas, biking in Cuba, kayaking in Australia and Mexico, and hiking in any destination, from Switzerland to Australia to Canada."

The two moved to B.C. for health reasons in 2009 and became involved with local volunteer groups.

Roslyne Buchanan, a neighbour in Penticton who knew the couple, remembers going on walks with Claire and her big husky dog, named Yukon.

Buchanan says the Festels were known as busy volunteers, travellers and athletes. She says the couple stayed active until the very end and will be remembered as a community-minded pair.

"It's a wonderful legacy for sure," she said.

"I think both of them appreciated the care they received from local medical teams and other cancer treatment in Kelowna and Vancouver."

The Penticton Regional Hospital is undergoing a $312-million expansion which will be complete in April 2019. The Festel's donation will go towards medical equipment for cancer care. (South Okanagan Similkameen (SOS) Medical Foundation)

Hospital section to be named in their honour

Carey Bornn, executive director for the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation, which is a fundraising agency for the Penticton Regional Hospital.

He says the donation was an amazing surprise.

"We at the foundation did not know them personally and the medical staff were not expecting this," he said, adding his team first heard of the donation without knowing its value.

The money will go toward a new patient care tower being built in B.C. as an extension of the Penticton Regional Hospital, specifically to buy medical equipment for cancer care. Construction is scheduled to be complete in 2019.

Bornn says the Festels will be honoured with a commemorative plaque in the hospital where they will be listed as significant donors.

There will also be an area on the second floor named in their honour, he said.