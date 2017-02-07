A new industrial machine developed in Yukon that separates garbage from compost is embarking on a North American tour.

"It's like the transformer," said inventor Garret Gillespie, describing the three-conveyer-belt separator he's named the Compost Liberator.

"There is not really very effective technology out there in the world that can separate contamination from the compost. So as a result, huge amounts of compost end up going into the landfill," he said.

"It's a tragedy, really, because people are trying to divert material into composting and so on, but at the end of the day it ends up in the landfill anyway."

Gillespie says his compost machine has a 99% separation rate compared to around 60% for his nearest competitor's machine. (Mike Rudyk/CBC)

Gillespie said it took seven years and more than $350,000 to get to a working prototype.

"The machine, it takes in contaminated compost in one end and what it does is give you clean compost on one end and then it will give you garbage, very clean garbage," said Gillespie.

He said his closest competitor achieves about a 60 per cent separation rate while his machine has a 99 per cent rate.

Marketing of the Compost Liberator begins in Duncan, B.C., this month with a tour of the United States and possibly Canada to follow, Gillespie said.