Doug Phillips, the outgoing Commissioner of Yukon, got used to having to explain his job.

"That's probably the biggest question you get as commissioner — 'what are you commissioner of, and what do you do?'" Phillips says.

After seven years of explaining, demonstrating, and helping shape the role, Phillips is now set to retire. He's a bit wistful because he calls it "absolutely the best job in the territory."

"I wanted to do as much as I could to make people more aware of the role of the Commissioner, what the Commissioner would do."

Yukon's Commissioner was once the territory's government leader, holding administrative power and authority. Since 1979, however, that authority has rested with Yukon's Legislative Assembly, while the Commissioner plays more of a ceremonial role as head of state, much like a provincial lieutenant-governor.

As Yukon's head of state, Phillips played host to Prince William and Kate during their visit to Yukon in 2016. (Office of the Commissioner of Yukon)

The Commissioner provides assent to bills, allowing them to become law. He or she also reads the Speech from the Throne, summons and dissolves the Legislative Assembly, and swears in MLAs.

For Phillips, the job was about more than those official functions. He says he felt it important for him to travel to Yukon communities, visit schools, and just talk to Yukoners about things that matter to them. He convinced the territorial government to increase the Commissioner's budget to allow for more travel.

"I've gone around to various schools and events over the past seven years and had literally hundreds and hundreds of meetings and events that I've attended."

He's also handed out plenty of Commissioner's Awards over the years, to recognize Yukoners for extraordinary bravery or public service.

"The Commissioner's Awards are something that brings you a whole new perspective to the territory ... and how much Yukoners are involved in making it a great community," he says.

One of the Commissioner's more enjoyable jobs: hosting the annual ball and tea at the historic Commissioner's Residence in Dawson City. (Office of the Commissioner of Yukon)

Taylor House office

One of his proudest accomplishments has been overseeing the establishment of a permanent home for the Commissioner's office, at the historic Taylor House in downtown Whitehorse. Before setting up shop there, the Commissioner had "shuffled through" a series of temporary spaces, here and there.

He recalls that after he was first appointed to the role, the prime minister asked him where his office was.

"I said, 'It's in the corner of a senior citizens' complex.' And he said — 'really?'."

"And I went back from that meeting and I got to work on that."

Phillips' last official function as Commissioner was on Monday, when he hosted his last New Year's Day Levee at the Yukon government building in Whitehorse.

There's no word on when Ottawa will name Phillips' successor.