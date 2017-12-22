The Yukon government is telling anyone with an EXCEL brand chimney to take caution and not use the attached woodstove unless they are certain the chimney was installed correctly.

It also warns that a typical chimney inspection would not reveal improper installation.

According to the government, some EXCEL chimneys have been improperly installed, and pose a fire risk.

The problem is reported to be with an installation technique, and not the chimney itself. It's also only a concern for chimneys that pass through floors inside a home; chimneys that vent through an exterior wall are not affected.

The Whitehorse fire department recently investigated a house fire and found it was caused by a fire stop made by a contractor and installed on an EXCEL chimney, without proper airspace.

"It's not part of the instructions itself, or in the kit that comes with this, so this piece has been manufactured, put in place here and it's been trapping the heat," explained Chris Green, the city's acting fire chief.

"We're concerned that there's more of these out there, potentially — but we don't know."

The government says the faulty installation can't be seen during a typical chimney inspection.

The City and the territorial government are reviewing permit records to try to contact affected homeowners directly.

In the meantime, homeowners with EXCEL chimneys are advised to use an alternative heat source until they can confirm the chimney was installed properly.