Kyrn Evans says she is "fuming" after an apparent mix-up by Canada Post that saw a Christmas gift for Evans' sister delivered to someone else — so far, with no explanation.

Evans, who lives in Whitehorse, says she bought some gift cards to send to her sister in Chilliwack, B.C. and packaged them up in "these cute little gift card holders from the dollar store." She put them in an envelope and decided to spend the extra $10 for registered mail, "for tracking purposes."

Days later, she received notification from Canada Post that the package was delivered to, and signed for by "C.M."

Evans received notification that the envelope was received by the unknown 'C.M.' (submitted by Kyrn Evans)

But nobody knows who C.M. is — at least not Evans, or her sister (whose initials are K.E.).

"You send something, and you pay for something that's supposed to go to that person," Evans said.

"Somebody there [at Canada Post] didn't do their job, and that's what really pisses me off."

Evans believes her gift went to the wrong address, and Canada Post did not ensure that the proper recipient signed for it.

According to Canada Post's website, its registered mail service "secures the signature of the addressee or the addressee's representative and provides the sender with a mailing receipt, a copy of the signature and the date upon delivery of the item."

CBC contacted Canada Post for comment but has not yet received a reply.

'What is wrong with you?'

Evans complained to Canada Post before Christmas and heard back a week later. The company says it's looking into the matter, and that may take a couple of more weeks.

She's also filed a complaint with the Better Business Bureau.

The gift cards — $60 for clothing, $25 for food — are "not much money to most people," she says, but would have meant a lot to her sister.

"It's the first time for her living on her own, and I know what it's like and it's hard."

She wants Canada Post to apologize and refund her the cost of the lost gift cards. She also wants the person who intercepted the envelope to return it to the post office.

"What is wrong with you?" she wants to ask C.M.

"Are you going to open it up and spend somebody else's money, or are you going to step up and do the right thing?"