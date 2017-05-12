The Yukon government is hoping to crack down on people who claim sites at territorial campgrounds days before they intend to camp there.

Right now, someone can occupy a campsite without physically being there for up to 72 hours. That allows campers to pick a site on a Tuesday, effectively reserving it until they finish work on Friday.

Sites are sometimes occupied for several days by little more than a lawn chair. At times, that's lead to flared tempers and conflict.

The competition for sites is particularly acute in campgrounds near Whitehorse, where visitor numbers have been climbing in recent years.

The government is proposing to reduce the time allowed to leave a site unoccupied to 24 hours. It's also looking to hike the $50 fine for violating the rule.

Proposals based on campground survey

The proposed changes were prompted by a Yukon Parks survey conducted by the Yukon Bureau of Statistics last year.

Eighty-seven per cent of the people that filled out the 1,841 surveys were Yukoners.

A 2016 survey of Yukon campers found most people generally satisfied with the territory's campgrounds, although some recommended changing the system of reserving sites. (Yukon government)

The survey found a majority (63.1 per cent) of campers were satisfied with Yukon campgrounds, though 25 per cent said they were dissatisfied with their ability to find a good campsite.

One of the main recommendations from respondents was better enforcement or control of site reservations.

"By responding quickly to the main concern expressed in this survey, we can continue to provide enjoyable, healthy outdoor opportunities for Yukoners," said Environment Minister Pauline Frost, in a news release.

The government is looking for input to the proposed changes through another short survey.

It asks whether people support reducing the amount of time someone can leave their campsite unattended, and whether the $50 penalty should increase — and by how much.

People can respond to the new survey between now and July 10.