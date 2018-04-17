Yukon gov't raises fines for absentee campsite squatters

The Yukon government is stepping up its efforts to discourage people from reserving choice campsites by parking vehicles in them well in advance of busy weekends.

The practice is most common at campgrounds near communities, and especially at the Marsh Lake and Wolf Creek campgrounds in the Whitehorse area.

In the past people have complained that others have left trailers in choice campsites on a Monday and not returned until Friday after work.

That also prevents tourists from using campgrounds close to Whitehorse mid-week, even though nobody is actually using the sites.

There was a potential $50 fine in place last summer for people who left a campsite unused for more than 72 hours.

Carrie Mierau says park rangers will rely on education at first to enforce the new rules rather than fines. (Yukon Government)

The government said in a release that it also conducted a survey last summer that generated more than 1,300 responses.

It says more than 90 percent of respondents wanted the 72 hours decreased to 24 hours, and 88 percent wanted the fine to be higher than $50.

As a result, this summer, the fine will be $200 fine for leaving campsites un-attended for more than 24 hours.

The acting director of the Yukon Parks Branch, Carrie Mierau, said fines are likely still a ways off, and officers will attempt to us education as a deterrent instead.

Mierau recommends Yukoners go farther afield to check some of the territory's other 42 campgrounds. (Cheryl Kawaja/CBC)

That could include notes left on vehicles by park rangers or in-person discussions with campers.

Mierau's also encouraging Yukoners to go farther afield to find less used campgrounds.

"We're talking about 10 or 15 that are really quite busy and oversubscribed, but to draw people away [from those campgrounds] to what they might not have discovered and some hidden gems that are further out that are not as busy," she said.

Mierau says people can learn more about those gems by typing 'Yukon campground availability' into a search engine like Google to find a webpage with more information about the territory's campgrounds.

Campgrounds in the Yukon begin opening on May 11, with all of them expected to be open by May 18.