Yukon spending $500K to plan upgrades to Campbell highway

Yukon's highways minister says the government has allotted $500,000 this year for preliminary work to improve the Campbell Highway between Faro and Ross River.

Minister Richard Mostyn made the announcement on Tuesday to reporters, after the opposition asked questions in the Legislature.

Opposition leader Stacey Hassard asked Mostyn in the Legislature about the rough stretch of highway, and whether the government planned to do any upgrades.

Mostyn's response to Hassard was vague, saying "work on the stretch of road is proceeding in fine order."

'I anticipate that next year, if I can get the money out of the budget, we'll start construction of that road,' said Highways Minister Richard Mostyn. (CBC)

Speaking to reporters soon after, Mostyn gave more details.

"We've got about $500,000 worth of preliminary design work that's necessary, environmental and design work that's necessary, to actually get that road ready for construction," he said. "The design work is underway, the department has started.

"And then I anticipate that next year, if I can get the money out of the budget, we'll start construction of that road between Faro and Ross River. I'll be asking cabinet for those funds next year, and we'll see how it goes."

Not included in 5-year capital plan

When asked why the work wasn't identified in the government's five-year capital plan that was unveiled with the budget last week, Mostyn replied that, "we'll have a better idea what the cost will be, going forward into the coming years."

"So that will work its way into the five-year capital plan as it comes forward."

Mostyn was also asked if all the projects identified in the five-year capital plan have had preliminary design work done.

"Right now, we are working to get our five-year capital plan out the door and refine it," he said.

The road gets rough where the chip seal abruptly ends. (Nancy Thomson/CBC)

"At the moment, there's preliminary design work going on in the Robert Campbell highway between Faro and Ross River, and once that's defined, we'll be able to come forward and say, 'hey, listen, this is proceeding, here's the plans, we're going forward on that.'"

Mostyn said projects included in the five-year capital plan "have been approved by cabinet and have been identified as projects that are going to be done in the future.

"So, the road from Faro to Ross River has not been identified by cabinet as a project that is going ahead. I will be approaching cabinet in the coming fiscal year to get that money to actually go ahead with the road."

Meanwhile, the Yukon Party questions the value of the five-year capital plan, if it doesn't included plans to rebuild approximately 70 kilometres of the Campbell Highway.

"I guess the real question is, why did they waste their time and effort and crayons to make this document if it doesn't mean anything?" Hassard asked.

Hassard said it's unfortunate that ministers don't answer questions posed in the Legislature. He says giving details to the media instead is disrespectful.

