The Yukon government's decision not to repair or replace aging bridges on the North Canol Road this summer is costing the territory jobs, according to Samson Hartland, the executive director of the Yukon Chamber of Mines.

Several bridges on the road in east-central Yukon have weight restrictions of 5,000 kilograms meaning heavier freight trucks cannot use the road.

The trucks are used to haul materials like fuel to mineral exploration camps .

"There are jobs that are at stake, there are economic development dollars that circulate within this territory when projects like this move forward, so it is unfortunate," said Hartland.

The North Canol Road runs northeast from Ross River to Macmillan Pass on the Yukon-N.W.T. border. (CBC)

The Yukon government had to prioritize where to spend the $15.3 million it has for bridges this year, said Richard Mostyn, the minister of Highways and Public Works.

He says it decided to spend it on high-volume bridges.

"When we're drafting the budget, we made some hard choices and we went where the people were," said Mostyn.

He noted the Liberal government elected last fall is spending more on bridges this year, than its Yukon Party predecessor spent in the past two years.

Mostyn said if a company can't get its heavy equipment across a bridge, it may have to forego the exploration season.

Government engineers are looking at the North Canol Road now to see if any of the bridges can be quickly upgraded, he added. But a highways official has already said at least one bridge can't be repaired.

Hartland said he hopes the government does an overall inventory to address infrastructure that needs attention.

