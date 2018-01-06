Coach Mike Nemeth says his Whitehorse peewee boys team went to Ottawa with no expectations — they were just grateful to be able to skate on the same ice as the NHL's Ottawa Senators.
"But yeah, we just kept winning," said Nemeth, who was in Ottawa for the 19th Annual Bell Capital Cup from Dec. 27 to 31.
His peewee boys house team represented Yukon, after winning a Canada 150 video contest run by the Ottawa Senators that selected teams to represent each province and territory.
The Yukon boys, and one girl, ended up winning second place out of the 16 house league teams, something Nemeth says was "just outstanding."
"We were over the top, absolutely overjoyed," he said.
The team made it to finals, and lost 6–0 to a strong Manitoba squad.
"[Manitoba] didn't have a goal put past their goalie the entire tournament. They blew other teams out 17–0 … so no shame coming from the Yukon," said Nemeth.
Being on the jumbotron 'a dream'
Despite the closing of the Parliament Hill rink because of cold weather, Nemeth says playing at the Canadian Tire Centre was nothing short of "wow."
He said almost everything about the NHL rink was luxurious.
"[It] was like a dream for myself and all the players to be on the jumbotron," said Nemeth.
His son and a player on the team, James Nemeth, agrees.
"I was like 'wow' every time I was on the ice," said James about seeing his team on the huge screen.
For James, a highlight was skating around the rink with the Yukon flag during the warm-up.
"I was like, 'yes!' And I felt like I had the whole weight of the Yukon on my back," he said.
Dad Sean Yurchak flew all the way from his home in Germany to see his son on the ice.
"I just booked the flight," said Yurchak. "It was super amazing to share this experience with him."
It was Beau Yurchak-Lovelace's first big tournament with the team. His favourite moment was when he got on the Senators' ice for the first time.
"The view ... was just fantastic," said Yurchak-Lovelace. "You could see it in our eyes, even though we were losing we were having the best time of our lives."
Yurchak said the team played better than ever before.
"There was an energy about them all. Team spirit was absolutely amazing," he said.
The peewee team is now looking forward to participating in the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup campaign, where they hope to win $15,000 for the Whitehorse Food Bank. People can vote for teams on Jan. 15.
