Take a look at me now: Whitehorse observatory opening to public later this year

There's not much stargazing in Yukon this time of year.

But by the time autumn rolls around again, with its longer, darker nights, the stargazing will be much better — especially at a new public observatory.

"We might be able to open by the end of August," said Viktor Zsohar of the Yukon Astronomical Society.

Zsohar has been an avid sky-watcher for most of his life (Kiyoshi MacGuire/CBC)

The society has just secured the funding needed to make renovations to its observatory site near the Takhini Hot Springs outside of Whitehorse. Zsohar says they received just over $50,000 through Yukon's community development fund.

Two years ago, the society built a concrete pad at the site using privately raised funds. There's a three-metre-diameter dome there now, with a telescope, but the public can't use the facility. The new money will pay for renovations to the dome, new washroom facilities, and other improvements.

"We have to make sure that the site will be safe for the public, so we have to make sure there will be railings installed, and there will be other requirements that need to be met as well," Zsohar said.

The site is outside of city limits, where there's less light pollution. (Viktor Zsohar)

Zsohar couldn't be more pleased. He helped found the Yukon Astronomical Society just three years ago, with the goal of building an observatory "for Yukoners to come and see the universe together."

"I think there will be a lot of interest," he said. "Everybody seems to be very supportive."

'I just got hooked'

Zsohar has been an avid sky-watcher for most of his life. He recalls growing up in Hungary and moving with his family to the edge of the city, where there was less light pollution.

"I looked out of my window and I just discovered, 'Oh, there are stars,'' he said. "And I just got hooked forever to the stars."

Zsohar hopes the new public observatory will be popular for tourists as well as locals. He imagines parents bringing their kids to explore the night sky, and maybe getting hooked on the stars and planets like he did.

The Yukon Astronomical Society already has a dome near the Takhini Hot Springs near Whitehorse. New funding will allow the group to make upgrades, and open the facility to the public. (Viktor Zsohar)

The observatory dome will house an 11-inch diameter Schmidt-Cassegrain telescope, a "semi-professional telescope with superior quality of image rendering," according to Zsohar.

"There are incredible details you can see — in the bands of Jupiter, or the rings of Saturn, or the moon itself."

The Takhini Hot Springs area is ideal for the facility, he says.

"A little bit less cloud, more starry nights. And of course it's more far away from light polluted areas, [such] as Whitehorse downtown."

The goal is to have all the work done by late August, in time for the Yukon Astronomical Society's annual "star party."