Yukon's clean air could be why fewer youth are hospitalized with asthma

Yukon's clean air could be a reason why the territory has such low rates of hospitalization for asthma among youth, health experts say.

A new report by the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) says Yukon has the lowest hospitalization rate in the country, for people under 20 with asthma.

The report also shows that asthma hospitalization rates tend to be higher in urban areas in Canada, compared to rural and remote areas.

"Our air is pretty pristine, and air pollution is shown to be a factor associated with asthma exacerbation," said Brendan Hanley, Yukon's Chief Medical Officer of Health.

In places such as Nova Scotia and Ontario, asthma hospitalization rates are much higher in urban centres compared to rural, the report said. A similar comparison wasn't included for Yukon because of a lack of data.

Sara Allin, a senior researcher for CIHI, agreed that Yukon youth with asthma may be hospitalized less because they are less exposed to airborne irritants more prevalent in urban centres.

According to the report, Yukon saw 30 hospitalizations per 100,000 people a year compared to the national average of 79 hospitalizations per 100,000, between 2013 to 2016.

The study also looked at asthma hospitalization rates from 2006 to 2009, and then again from 2013 to 2016. Between those two periods, Yukon's rate decreased by 69 per cent, while the national rate decreased by 41 per cent.

But Hanley said Yukon's air quality is not perfect. He says air pollution tends to spike in residential areas due to wood-burning, but those tend to be short-term exposures.

Other possible reason for Yukon's low rate could be attributed to good access to primary care for children with asthma and good rates of controls in terms of medication, according to Hanley.

Allin calls it "a good sign."

"It suggests that children and youth with asthma are better able to manage their conditions, and are perhaps getting better treatment and perhaps getting earlier diagnosis," she said.