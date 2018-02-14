A Yukon Arctic Ultra racer is getting treatment for severe frostbite and may lose his hands and feet — but he says he doesn't regret running the race.

Roberto Zanda was rescued last week by helicopter halfway between Carmacks and McCabe Creek in central Yukon.

During a routine morning check Wednesday, Feb. 7, Yukon Ultra guides came across Zanda's sled, but he was nowhere to be seen. Athletes in the grueling competition can choose to race by mountain bike, cross-country ski or foot for a distance of 700, 480, or 160-kilometres.

Rescuers found Zanda later that day, and he was taken by helicopter to Whitehorse General Hospital. He will remain there until arrangements are made to transfer him home to an Italian hospital.

Zanda told CBC News through a translator that he got lost after he left his sled and his GPS tracking device behind to look for the race trail.

Zanda has almost no circulation in his feet, he says. (Wayne Vallevand/CBC)

The Italian athlete said he wandered for about a kilometre in deep snow, with no shoes or gloves for 18 hours. He said he screamed for help, believing he was going to die.

An MRI shows he has almost no circulation in his feet, Zanda said.

He said it will take several months to know if circulation will return, but he hopes not all his limbs will need amputation.

Zanda said being alive is more important than having hands and feet, adding he'll continue to race even if it is with prosthetics.

Zanda may have to wait several months before knowing if his hands and feet will need to be amputated due to frostbite. (Wayne Vallevand/CBC)

Worst incident in race's history

Robert Pollhammer, the organizer of the Yukon Arctic Ultra, said this is the worst incident in the race's history. He said since Zanda's rescue, he's had talks with the RCMP and people involved in the race.

Organizer Robert Pollhammer says this is the worst incident in the race's 15 year history. (Dave Croft/CBC)

"So there's been a lot of discussions, as 'could we have, what if,' and the conclusion is, no," said Pollhammer.

"Because he had everything he needed, he had the right gear ... he simply ignored all the warning signs of hypothermia," he said.

Pollhammer said it was a mistake for Zanda to unhook from his sled and leave the tracking device on it.

"If he would have left with his sled hooked up to him we would've seen him wander off the trail and we could've sent somebody," Pollhammer said.

"He was hypothermic and to a stage where you, then of course, don't really know what's happening anymore."

He said he still hasn't decided if he'll organize another Yukon Arctic Ultra again.

"It's always difficult to know that you're organizing something and somebody's now suffering serious consequences," said Pollhammer.