The Yukon's Emergency Measures Organization has taken control of the site where a fuel truck towing two tankers crashed Monday evening rupturing at least one of the tanks.

What that means for the clean-up at the site and when the Alaska Highway will re-open remained unclear as of late Tuesday afternoon.

Traffic was lining up at points on the Alaska Highway while people waited for the highway to reopen. (Philippe Morin/CBC)

The contact person in the Environment department could not be reached for comment.

The crash was at kilometre 1105, just west of Rancheria Lodge and about 125 kilometres west of Watson Lake.

The RCMP say the driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Video: A report from the roadside. People waiting hours alongside the Alaska Highway today (uploading from Teslin) @CBCNorth pic.twitter.com/c2gBU7NVmp — @YukonPhilippe

Flagpersons are on the highway at several locations near communities on each side of the incident to alert motorists about the closure, said Heather McKay in. Meantime, long lines of traffic formed at points along the highway.

The truck and tankers are operated by Whitehorse based Pacesetter Petroleum. It was also a Pacesetter truck that overturned at the intersection of the Alaska and North Klondike highways in Whitehorse in June, closing both roads for hours.

The Pacesetter truck that overturned at the intersection of the North Klondike Highway and the Alaska Highway in June closed both highways for hours. (RCMP)

The RCMP say the public should monitor Yukon highways' emergency road closure website www.511yukon.ca for updates on the closure. There's no word on when it might reopen.

The closed section of road is noted in red. (www.yukon511.ca )



