The Alaska Highway between Whitehorse and Haines Junction reopened late Tuesday morning with the highways department saying it could be passable all the way to the U.S. border crossing, at Beaver Creek, by late this afternoon.

It was closed Monday afternoon because of freezing rain, black ice and snow conditions.

Spokesperson Doris Wurfbaum said the Haines Junction to Destruction Bay section could reopen by 4 p.m. today.

Yukon highways department staff in Haines Junction at one of the barricades on the Alaska Highway. (Sue Delisle)

But there are travel advisories, she said, because of slush, black ice and blowing and drifting snow.

"Travel with caution and drive to road conditions, not necessarily the speed limit and also please watch for crews and equipment working," said Wurfbaum.

She said there's zero chance the South Klondike Highway between Carcross and the American border will reopen Tuesday and a slim chance the Haines Road to Haines, Alaska, will reopen.

Travellers can check road conditions on the government's Yukon 511 webpage.