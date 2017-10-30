Yukon communities have another service to help people with addictions.

Through the Yukon Telehealth Network, every community can now be connected by video conference to Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) meetings happening in Whitehorse. It's a partnership between Yukon's Department of Health and Social Services, and AA.

Corliss Burke has been involved with AA for 35 years. She's considered a "friend of AA" — a non-alcoholic volunteer with the organization.

She came up with the idea to use Telehealth to connect all communities to the AA meetings after seeing that the communities have little or no resources for addictions counselling.

Once people leave Whitehorse after addictions treatments and return to their communities, they might have very little services to help them, she said.

"The unity group which is supported by Telehealth is an open meeting and it links all Yukon communities to the meeting that is held here in Whitehorse," said Burke.

First of its kind, Burke says

Every Friday afternoon, anyone in a Yukon community can go to their local health center and connect to the Whitehorse AA meeting.

This type of meeting is the first of its kind in Canada, said Burke.

"We really have something in the Yukon that's unique and wonderful and such a great demonstration of co-operation," she said.

She admits that some people have misconceptions about AA, and can be hesitant to get involved. She says AA is not a religious program, but a spiritual one.

Meetings and counselling are not mandatory after treatment, said Burke. But she hopes that when people are in Whitehorse getting treatment, they will see how these meetings work and feel more comfortable participating when they return to their own communities.

"It's really important for those people in the communities not to feel like they're alone," said Burke.

"It's resulted in individuals who have very little or no support in their quest for sobriety in these small communities being able to connect with one another and with the fellowship of AA."