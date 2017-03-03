A 13-year-old has been charged with arson after a fire destroyed the only school in the Nunavut hamlet of Kugaaruk.

The fire started at Kugaardjuq School the night of Feb. 28.

RCMP determined it was deliberately set.

The youth has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Kugaaruk on April 5. The youth's identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Sgt. David Lawson, media relations for the RCMP, noted the ongoing impact of losing the school.

"The schools in our communities are used in a lot of different roles, not only for students, but for evening sports, community events. It's going to be hard for the community over the next while."