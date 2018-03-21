Skip to Main Content
Youth charged in Yellowknife after making school threats

A youth was arrested Monday for making threats involving a school in Yellowknife.

RCMP worked with Range Lake North School and the YK1 school board in the investigation

Yellowknife RCMP arrested a youth Monday in Yellowknife and laid criminal charges for an alleged threat made on a school. (CBC)

A youth was arrested Monday for allegedly making threats involving a Yellowknife school.

The youth has been charged with three counts of uttering threats, according to an RCMP news release. 

Yellowknife RCMP say the investigation started on March 15, with the help of Range Lake North School and the YK1 School District. 

Police say they were able to quickly identify the youth, who can't be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

"The safety of the students and public was not at risk due to the quick actions of the school officials and the investigating officers," stated N.W.T. RCMP spokeswoman Marie York-Condon. 

The youth has been released, on conditions to appear in youth court at a later date. 

