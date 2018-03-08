RCMP have taken a 16-year-old teen into custody after responding to calls Wednesday about an intoxicated person with a loaded firearm causing a disturbance in Sanikiluaq, Nunavut.

Sanikiluaq is a community of approximately 850 residents on Flaherty Island in Hudson Bay.

Sanikiluaq RCMP went to the residence, where they said he left and then re-entered the home after seeing the police, according to a news release from Nunavut RCMP.

He was arrested after attempting to leave through the rear door of the home, where a loaded firearm was found, according to the release.

Police charged him with careless use of a firearm and mischief for damaging the home, according to RCMP.

He's expected to attend a bail hearing Thursday afternoon in Sanikiluaq, the news release said.

The charges have not been proven in court.